Jack Black makes memorable return to ‘SNL’ after 20 years

Jack Black marks return to ‘Saturday Night Live’ with a unique celebration

Jack Black made his Saturday Night Live comeback 20 years later during the April 5th episode.

The upcoming A Minecraft Movie star, kicked off the episode with a monologue where he joked about quitting the hosting gig.

"I know, it’s the first time ever a host has quit in the middle of the monologue. But that’s kinda cool it’s the first time it’s ever happened," he told the audience.

A guitar riff began playing in the background suddenly and the School of Rock actor began to do a somersault on stage.

He then launched into song, singing, "I’m back! I’m back on Saturday Night Live again. Jack Black! I’m hosting Saturday Night Live again. Twenty years ago I hosted this freakin’ show."

Black in his song mentioned several of his hit projects from the past two decades including Kung Fu Panda, Nacho Libre, Jumanji and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

He was also joined by a marching band, which appeared behind the audience in the studio. This marks Black’s fourth time hosting SNL.

Previously, during A Minecraft Movie premiere in London, Black told Variety about his feelings regarding his return to SNL.

He quipped that he is suffering from "night terrors, nightmares and fond memories flooding back."