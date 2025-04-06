Lizzo addresses Janet Jackson being ‘queen of pop’ claims

Lizzo has recently stood by her previous claims, declaring Janet Jackson the ultimate pop icon and Britney Spears.

Speaking on a Sibling Rivalry podcast episode on April 1, the Pink singer said, “I have to really clear up some things. People came for me on the internet because I said Janet is the queen of pop.”

Lizzo mentioned, “I said Janet is the queen of pop.”

“Here is why I said Janet is the queen of pop… Britney Spears is doing a Janet impression, and she said it,” stated the 36-year-old.

The Truth Hurts crooner pointed out, “Janet is her diva. There were no such things as pop divas before Janet. Janet was first. She was famous when Madonna was a kid watching her on television.”

“And I'm just putting it out there. It's not because someone is better than the other. She was just first. And, she is Janet. She invented this thing,” explained the songstress.

Lizzo further said, “I felt like I was fighting for my life because people was just dragging me by my ankles.”

Meanwhile, the About Damn Time singer faced backlash from Britney’s fans who took to X, formerly known as Twitter and shared their thoughts.

“Nobody thinks of THE Britney Spears as a Janet Jackson impersonator. She literally crafted her own sound and imagery at 16 and became the blueprint for every new pop girl,” wrote one.

“Woke up to LIZZO dragging THE Britney Spears? I think not,” quipped another.