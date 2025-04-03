Prince Harry drops beloved patronage: Decision sparks investigation

Prince Harry's shocking decision of dropping his beloved patronage has opened a new Pandora's box, sparking investigation amid growing concerns.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down as patron of Sentebale, could face investigation over his feud with the charity chief as a commission has opened the case.

King Charles III's youngest son founded Sentebale in honour of his late mother Princess Diana in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

Harry reportedly left the charity after boardroom dispute with chairwoman Sophie Chandauka. It's the latest chapter in a growing feud between the charity's co-founder and its current leadership.

It emerges after allegations of "harassment and bullying" were levelled against the Prince.

reacting to the news, Harry's pal Alex Rayner claimed to have spoken with the Duke over the weekend, revealing: "The 40-year-old prince is "shocked" by the accusations and "feels as if he has had one of his fingers cut off".

Meanwhile, Chandauka has alleged Harry tried to "eject" her through "bullying" and "harassment".

On the other hand, a source close to former trustees dismissed her comments as a "publicity stunt".