Khloe Kardashian slams Kim Kardashian for being ‘a hypocrite’

Khloe and Kim Kardashian get into a fight over ‘double standards’

Khloe Kardashian did not hold back on calling out her sister Kim Kardashian for her double standards.

The 40-year-old reality star got into a heated argument over parenting their children during their camping trip to Joshua Tree with mom Kris Jenner.

When Kim took a call from her daughter North, 11, in this week’s episode of The Kardashians, which came out on Thursday, April 3rd,

Kim facetimed her daughter and continued to talk which led Khloe to get irritated and reignite their fight from the last season.

Calling Kim out, Khloe said in her confessional, “Like, seriously. You’re the one that not even a year ago is fighting with me for saying goodnight to my child. And you are on the phone with North for a couple hours.”

Khloe got the momager’s support as she said, “This is exactly what you criticized Khloe for doing. This is the pot calling the kettle black. Yep.”

Kris further added, “Okay well, we’re almost there and we’ve spent more than half of the trip on the phone with your children,. Which – I love listening to my grandkids, don’t get me wrong – however you gave [Khloé] so much s--- for checking in with her kids."

However, responding to the criticism in her own confessional, Kim said, “I know but my kids are in [China]. Honestly, you’d freak out. She’s in China!”

“Well there’s a difference. Kim talking to her daughter doesn’t bother me,” Khloe said. “’She’s out of the country.’ Of course you should talk to your child! But girl, don’t forget what a f------ hypocrite you are.”

Jokingly she called her sister a “two-faced motherf-----.”