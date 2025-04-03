Lauren Graham reveals least favourite ‘Gilmore Girls’ plotline

Lauren Graham played Lorelai Gilmore in ‘Gilmore Girls’ for seven seasons

Lauren Graham revealed which Gilmore Girls season she wasn’t the fan of.

Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore shared that there was a season plot which "was a little hard for you to get behind."

"There’s a year when Alexis [Bledel] and I, Rory and Lorelai, are in a fight for a long time," she told Alex Cooper on the latest podcast episode of Call Her Daddy.

On asking the creator why such story was part of the lively show, Graham recalled, "Amy [Sherman-Palladino, creator] was like, 'You know you can’t do a show for this long and not have conflict.'"

She continued, "I forget even what the conflict was but it went on for a while, and that’s the one that I would hear from people that they didn’t like."

The major conflict that happened during the show was when Rory told her mother that she is dropping out of Yale University after the aspiring journalist’s confidence was shattered by her boyfriend’s father.

During their fallout Rory lived at her grandparents Richard (Edward Herrmann) and Emily Gilmore’s (Kelly Bishop) house, while Lorelai grew her relationship with Luke (Scott Patterson).

The effects of their conflicts spanned from fifth season to sixth.

The Gilmore Girls, which aired form 2000-2007, revolves around the relationship between a mother in her thirties and teen daughter living in Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

A decade later the cast reunited for a miniseries, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which premiered in 2016.