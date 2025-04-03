Ben Affleck returns as Christian Wolff in 'The Accountant 2'

Ben Affleck and the team behind The Accountant 2 brought new footage to CinemaCon, teasing the action-packed sequel.

Affleck was joined by director Gavin O'Connor and co-stars Daniella Pineda and Jon Bernthal to promote the follow-up to the 2016 original.

"It does feel great to continue the story of The Accountant," Affleck told the crowd. "I'm thrilled to be playing this part again with this great cast. In some ways, I feel like this character never left me."

Pineda teased her character's fight scenes, saying, "I do have some pretty brutal fight scenes that will look awesome on your screens."

Bernthal, who plays Affleck's brother, Braxton, noted that his character is essential to Wolff's story, saying, "A wolf has to have his pack." Affleck jokingly disagreed, saying, "I don't know that Christian needs Brax so much... It's not necessary. It's useful."

The trailer showed Affleck's character reconnecting with his brother after a dramatic event, and the pair bonding over a bar fight.

The film hits theaters on April 25.