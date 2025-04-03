Tom Cruise's 'Final Mission: Impossible' gets release date

Holt McCallany shared his excitement for Tom Cruise's final Mission: Impossible film, The Final Reckoning, at the New York City premiere of his upcoming movie The Amateur.

"Well, I haven't seen Mission: Impossible [The Final Reckoning] yet, but, I've seen all of the preceding films and it's a great franchise," McCallany said.

He praised director Christopher McQuarrie while talking to People magazine, calling him "a wonderful guy, a great writer, a great director, and really a great human being."

McCallany also expressed his admiration for Tom Cruise, saying, "Tom is the biggest movie star in the world, and there's a reason for that."

He added, "So I was really happy to be a part of that project, and I think it's going to be very successful, especially to be a part of what's going to be the last installment of that franchise."

Tom Cruise himself described the film as "an epic, emotional journey of the entire franchise" and "Homeric" in a joint interview with Empire magazine.

Cruise confirmed that The Final Reckoning will be the conclusion of the franchise, saying, "I'm pretty confident that people are going to feel that the title was appropriate."

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning hits theaters on May 23, 2025, and also stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and Hayley Atwell, among others.