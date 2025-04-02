Prince Harry's Montecito home reflects his rift with Prince William

Prince Harry's Montecito home features a sentimental tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, but notably excludes his brother, Prince William.

Ahead of the launch of her lifestyle brand, 'As Ever,' Meghan Markle, 43, briefly opened the doors of their California residence to the media.

The sneak peak, which followed the filming of her Netflix series, 'With Love, Meghan,' at separate Montecito property for privacy reasons, offered a rare glimpse into the couple's personal space.

Julia Moskin, a food reporter for The New York Times, detailed the decor of the Sussexes' home, highlighting a framed photograph of Princess Diana with a young Prince Harry placed prominently near the entrance.

However, the absence of Prince William in the image did not go unnoticed.

The revelation comes amid ongoing tensions between the royal brothers, which escalated after Prince Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties in 2020.