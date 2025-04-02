Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle react to trolls

Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland, who set internet ablaze with their stunning appearance in new video, have made feelings clear on the trolls.

The mother-daughter-duo have given a fitting response to backlash about the Duchess of Sussex's fancy kitchen crockery after viewers of her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" expressed concerns over using of Le Creuset cookware.

The controversy has sparked debate on social media, with critics suggesting the high-end pots set an unrealistic standard for many viewers.

Social media posts had focused on Meghan's Le Creuset pots, claiming they were too expensive for many black women to afford. Critics also suggested the cookware was more ostentatious than traditional cast-iron options, according to the New York Times interview.

In response to the criticism, black supporters of the Duchess of Sussex began sharing photos of their own extensive Le Creuset collections online. Meghan was reportedly unaware of the controversy until the interviewer brought it to her attention.

Upon learning of the controversy, Meghan appeared visibly perplexed, throwing up her hands and turning to her mother, Doria Ragland, who was present during the interview in her Montecito kitchen.

"This is a thing, in 2025?" the Duchess asked incredulously.

Her mother offered a measured response: "Everyone is coming in hot these days."

Meghan, according to the publication, is frustrated by accusations that she is unrelatable and out of touch. "Don't they know my life hasn't always been like this?" she said, gesturing toward her home's sweeping views.