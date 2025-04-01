Harry Styles may lead the new version of 'Doctor Who'

Harry Styles is soon going to drop his fourth studio album, reports

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles has just bagged another role in a big project.

The 31-year-old is all set to lead an upcoming sci-fi series, which is going to be a reboot version, Doctor Who.

Backed by Amazon MGM Studios, the title of the series has been re-imagined under the title, Dr Who.

As per the reports, Grammy winner will be leading the remake version of sci-fi drama after the conclusion of the original series in May.

However, there is no official confirmation about his casting by the makers.

The new show is going to continue with an entirely new cast members and bold creative direction.

Harry will be depicting the new first Doctor in the new version bringing his unique energy to the drama.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker also expressed his feelings over this new venture.

“I’ve always loved stories that explore time, identity, and adventure. Taking on Dr Who is an enormous honour, and I can’t wait to travel through time in something other than a tour bus”, said the English artist.

Meanwhile, Styles is currently on a break. His fans and followers are eagerly looking forward to see him release his fourth studio album, which is reportedly in the making.