Bill Murray shares shocking revelation about Bruce Willis’ SNL job

Bill Murray has recently shared shocking revelation about Bruce Willis’ SNL job.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on March 31, the Riff Raff actor recalled a time when the Die Hard actor worked behind the scenes of Saturday Night Live before becoming a Hollywood icon.

“Bruce was a page at NBC when I was on SNL. This sounds insane but his job was to come and go to the dressing rooms and refill the M&Ms and pretzels in the actors’ rooms,” revealed the 74-year-old.

Reflecting on his meeting with Bruce, Bill told Andy, “I remember when I met him after he was already a successful guy, he said, ‘You and Gilda [Radner] were nice to me.’”

After landing big break in show business, Bruce would go on to host SNL in 1989 and 2013, as well as star alongside Bill in the movie, Moonrise Kingdom around 2012.

“Moonrise Kingdom was a really beautiful, lovely movie. And I got to work with and have a wonderful time with Bruce” said the Ghostbusters actor.

Bill added that Bruce “is a good guy and a good friend”.

Before Bill’s appearance on WWHL, Bruce celebrated his 70th birthday with family including ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters.