Queen Camilla walks out royal residence after King Charles decision

Queen Camilla, who has seemingly failed to convince her husband King Charles to take rest and slow down amid his ongoing health crisis, broke the cover after the monarch's surprising decision about his royal duties.

The 77-year-old Queen was photographed at an exhibition outside Buckingham Palace. It was her first public appearance since King Charles's hospital admission.

It comes after the King presented honours to recognise incredible people at an Investiture at Windsor Castle.

Camilla visited the "Green Man Humpty Dumpty Egg", installed outside the King's Gallery at Buckingham Palace. The special egg sculpture forms part of a larger charity initiative across London. She also met with the egg's artist and representatives from the Elephant Family charity.

The egg was painted by Alice Shirley and commissioned by the King and Queen in their capacity as joint Presidents of Elephant Family.

The leafy green design was inspired by Charles and Camilla's love of nature and conservation. It serves as a celebration of the natural world, reflecting the royal couple's commitment to environmental causes.

The distinctive artwork showcased Shirley's talent for depicting natural themes through her handcrafted approach. The egg is part of "The Big Egg Hunt" campaign organised by Elephant Family charity.

Over 120 large-scale egg sculptures now form a trail across London for the public to discover. The initiative has reportedly proven popular with Londoners and visitors alike. As of Tuesday, more than 7,000 people have downloaded the associated app.