Brooklyn Beckham ditches David Beckham's special day for 'bizarre' reason

Brooklyn wows fans with his recent move

Brooklyn Beckham surprised fans with his shocking absence from his father David’s 50th birthday bash in Miami.

Despite sharing a close bond with his parents, Brooklyn, who married Nicola in 2022, was notably missing from the family affair.

David Beckham, who shares four children with wife Victoria, celebrated his pre-birthday in full force on Monday, March 31.

Taking to Instagram, the former football legend shared a carousel of photos from the party, where fans noticed the absence of his eldest son.

Expressing gratitude for his loved ones, David captioned, “So I thought I'd start celebrating slightly early, such a special night in Miami. So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with. Love you @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

Fans couldn’t hold back and flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages.

One wrote, “Where is Brooklyn?”

Another added, “Where are Brooklyn and Nicola? Very weird.”

In the viral images, Romeo and Cruz, who were accompanied by their girlfriends Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostle, both donned black tuxedos.

Celebrating her husband’s birthday, fashion designer Victoria wore a sophisticated oyster-hued satin maxi dress with spaghetti straps, while Harper sported a chocolate brown maxi dress paired with a gold necklace.

This comes on the heels of Nicola and Brooklyn discussing their “dream house” in a recent conversation.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Nicola said, “We did have a house in LA at one point, but we sold it because we were like, 'Oh, we're going to go to Florida for a while'. And then we're like, 'No, just kidding, we have to be in LA for work.' It was so silly of us. But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work was there, we'd be there in five seconds.

For the unversed, the Inter Miami co-owner celebrates his birthday on May 2.