Drew Barrymore reveals favourite emotion as she recalls Charlie's Angels opening

Drew Barrymore has recently revealed her favourite emotion as she recalls her anxious moment at the time of Charlie’s Angels opening night.

The Never Been Kissed actress shared that relief is her favourite emotion and she realised how much this emotion meant to her was at the time of Charlie’s Angels opening night about how her 2000 movie adaptation would perform at the box office.

The actress, who played spy Dylan Sanders in the action-comedy movie, confessed on Monday’s episode of her Drew Barrymore Show that she was “shaking in my pants” over how well the movie would do during its opening weekend.

“It didn’t used to be this way in my job or the studio system — they did not make this big deal about opening weekends, and then it evolved into this make-or-break, weird, terrible thing,” explained Drew.

She continued, “Like, people are not making their movies to be successful in a two-day period.”

Drew, who also produced the movie via her production company Flower Films, recognised that she understood the movie industry is still a business like any other, but noted that “we’ve destroyed a lot of the good will people are trying to do” through their storytelling by focusing solely on the numbers”.

“I just hate it, but it got really rampant when we were opening Charlie’s Angels — that was around the time when this was like, the do-or-die,” said the 50-year-old.

However, the Blended actress stated, “The movie opened well and people were like, ‘Aren’t you happy?’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m relieved.”

“I’m just relieved, because if it didn’t go well, we’d be in big trouble,’” she added.

Meanwhile, the movie grossed over $40 million during its opening weekend before going on to earn a total of $264 million at the global office.