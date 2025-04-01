Prince Andrew's ex girlfriend makes new shocking claims after Giuffre accident

Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria Harvey has revealed new shocking details after Virginia Giuffre's accident.

Lady Victoria, who dated Andrew briefly in 1999, has berated Jeffrey Epstein's victim Giuffre after she said she has just "days to live" following a car crash.

Hervey took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, reacting to Giuffre's post in which she had shared a disturbing selfie, showing her lying bruised in a hospital bed.

Giuffre claimed that she was hit by a school bus traveling at 110 kilometers per hour (approximately 70 miles per hour), and as a result, doctors said she only had four days to live.

Reacting to the post, Lady Victoria wrote: "karma" had come to Giuffre.

She continued: "If Virginia Giuffre really does have days to live, then a complete confession is needed."

In her shocking statement, Lady Victoria said: "I don't believe it though, the FBI are on her right now and arrest warrants are coming. She's conveniently dying to evade jail. I think it's time that Robert Giuffre, who has custody of their teenage children to speak."

Virginia recently separated from Robert after 22 years of marriage and has been living in North Perth. The pair have three children: two sons and one daughter.

Over the weekend, Virginia shared a grisly selfie via Instagram of herself with apparent injuries.

“When a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can,” she captioned the photo.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.”

Giuffre alleged she was trafficked from 2000 through 2002, during which time she was forced to provide massages and sexual services to the disgraced financer and his associates, including Prince Andrew.