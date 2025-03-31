Prince Harry's reputation on line as Sentebale charity dispute escalates

A bitter dispute has erupted within Prince Harry's beloved charity, Sentebale, which he co-founded in memory of his late mother.

The charity, dedicated to supporting young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana, is now embroiled in a public row.

At the center of the controversy is a disagreement between Prince Harry and the charity's former chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

The royal correspondent Laura Bundock wrote in Sky News, about the recent interview in which Chandauka made serious allegations against Prince Harry, claiming she was bullied, harassed, and briefed against by the duke.

However, a source close to the former trustees of Sentebale has dismissed Chandauka's claims as "completely baseless."

The author pointed to a public statement released by Prince Harry and his co-founder, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, which stated:

"It is devastating that the relationship between the charity's trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation. These trustees acted in the best interest of the charity in asking the chair to step down, while keeping the wellbeing of staff in mind. In turn, she sued the charity to remain in this voluntary position, further underscoring the broken relationship."

The dispute has led to Prince Harry's departure from the charity, a decision that is said to have been difficult for him.

The row has also sparked concerns about the charity's reputation and the potential damage to Prince Harry's own reputation.