Blake Lively finds her 'happy place' connecting with people in Connecticut

Blake Lively was spotted working behind the counter at Rise Doughnuts in Wilton, Connecticut, on Sunday, March 30.

The Gossip Girl actress, 37, shared a glimpse into her day on Instagram, posting a photo of a large kitchen mixer with the caption, "Baking with genius food friends and their kitchen mixer the size of a car. This is what my happy place looks like."

A source revealed that Lively was in a "really happy mood" during the visit and mentioned that she is friends with the owner of the donut shop.

At one point, a father and son approached Lively, with the dad telling his child, "Her husband is Deadpool," referring to Ryan Reynolds' iconic role.

The mother-of-three's love for baking is well-documented, and she has shared many of her culinary creations on social media.

Earlier this year, Reynolds showcased his wife's baking skills on Instagram, posting a photo of dog-inspired cupcakes with the caption, "How Much Is That Doggie in the Window."

The outing came amid Lively's ongoing legal battle surrounding her film, It Ends with Us.

She filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against director and costar Justin Baldoni, as well as several others, in late 2024. The trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026.