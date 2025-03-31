Prince Harry scrambled to contain chaos after Meghan Markle's surprise polo appearance

Prince Harry stepped in to manage chaos after Meghan Markle's surprise polo appearance

Meghan Markle's unexpected appearance at a charity polo event last year stirred controversy, according to a key figure in Prince Harry's charity.

Dr. Sophie Chandauka, chair of Sentebale, criticised the incident in a recent interview, calling the royal brand toxic and revealing behind the scenes chaos caused by Meghan's surprise arrival with tennis star Serena Williams.

Speaking to Sky News, Dr. Chandauka recounted how Meghan's unannounced attendance at the Grand Champions Polo Club on April 12 disrupted the event's organisation.

'Had we have been informed in advance, we would have been thrilled,' she explained. But since we were n't, the on-stage coordination was chaotic, with too many people crowding the presentation.'

It is to be noted that Duke of Sussex also pressured her to issue a public statement in support of Meghan, a request she refused.

The controversy comes amid recent turmoil within Sentebale. Prince Harry and his longtime friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, co-founders of the charity, resigned from their roles last week.

Their departure followed a dispute over plans to shift fundraising operations to Africa, with both Princes condemning Dr. Chandauka's leadership as untenable.