Zayn Malik heartbroken over cancelling Mexico City concert

Zayn Malik cancels his Mexico City show after severe case of food poisoning

Zayn Malik has reportedly cancelled his Mexico City show on Friday night after falling victim to a severe case of food poisoning.

The 32-year-old former One Direction member took to his Instagram Stories to explain why he was forced to cancel the concert just minutes before the show was set to begin.

He wrote at the time, “I'm heartbroken to say that I won't be able to perform tonight in Mexico City.

“I've been really sick since this morning and, despite trying everything to push through, my body just isn't allowing it.”

Expressing his guilt over his unexpected health condition, he added, “I'm so sorry to let you down. The love and energy I always feel from my fans mean the world to me, and it hurts deeply to miss this moment with you.

“Thank you for your understanding, and please know I'm sending all of my love to each of you.”

This follows his Mexico City concert on Tuesday, March 25, where the singer surprised fans by performing One Direction's Night Changes for the first time in a decade.