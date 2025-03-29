Will Smith ready to make comeback after being cancelled

Will Smith makes a fiery comeback after Chris Rock Oscars drama

Will Smith is ready for his revival in Hollywood after he stepped away from the public eye, following his drama with Chris Rock.

The 56-year-old actor broke his silence on being cancelled in 2022, in his first full-length album, Based on a True Story.

The Oscar winning star addressed the slap that got him banned from the Awards on the new album released on Friday, March 28th.

“This was the very, very first time that he wasn’t the good guy, that the internet treated him like the villain,” told Omarr Rambert, the executive producer of Smith’s album, to The Post.

“[Now] he just wants to be vulnerable and honest and show other sides of himself,” Rambert added.

Smith previously revealed to SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning, that he went to many big names in hip hop for advice, including Jay-Z, who said, “Don’t fake your story. You gotta say what’s true for you.”

Meanwhile Kendrick Lamar echoed the same sentiment, saying “Man, just say that s—t you always been f—king scared to say.”

The Aladdin star has also announced a redemption tour, which kicks off in summer and has stops in Morocco, Europe and the United Kingdom.