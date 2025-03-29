Selena Gomez reveals why she waited to date Benny Blanco: 'I've learnt a lot'

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share insights on conflict resolution

Selena Gomez is sharing her insights on conflict resolution, offering a glimpse into her relationship with fiancé Benny Blanco.

In an exclusive interview on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, the couple opened up about growing from past loves and shared candid advice on managing arguments in romantic relationships.

The Love On hitmaker revealed that she initially felt unready for a relationship with Blanco due to past mistakes, believing she needed time to heal before moving forward.

The Lose You to Love Me singer said, "I think in the past, that’s why I said to him all the time 10 years ago it’s not that I wouldn't have wanted to be with you, I just wouldn’t have been in the right headspace, and I don’t think you deserved what I had gone through before.”

She emphasized the importance of learning from her past before diving into another serious relationship as the singer further went on to add, "I’ve learned a lot of lessons and I’ve made mistakes and I just want this to be right. So for me, that was a lesson that I had to learn."

For the unversed, the couple started dating back in 2023 and exchanged rings later in December 2024.