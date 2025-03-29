‘Bridgerton’ season 4 issues update on Eloise, Penelope relationship

‘Bridgerton’ shares stills of events that will unfold in upcoming season 4

Bridgerton dropped upcoming season four updates, specially regarding the relationship between Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan).

The previous season, saw their friendship straining after Eloise discovered Penelope’s long-kept secret of her identity as the author of Lady Whistledown.

Their friendship becomes more complicated when Eloise's brother Colin (Luke Newton) announces engagement with Penelope. Eloise then threatens Penelope that she expose her secret to her brother.

However, by the season’s end Lady Whistledown was fully unmasked (by Penelope herself) and Eloise decided to travel to Scotland with Francesca (Hannah Dodd).

Now with the release of photographs by Bridgerton in a carousel post on Instagram. The two friends are seen looking at each other with wide smiles hinting at the possible revival of their friendship.

The showrunner Jess Brownell said about season four, "They're more bonded than ever!" He told the Entertainment Weekly.

"Their trials and tribulations last season have added new depth to their friendship, and we're excited for viewers to see how their relationship looks now that they've each grown up a little."

Another photo in the post gave the viewers a closer look at the Li sisters Rosamund (Michelle Mao) and Posy (Isabella Wei), the step-sisters of Yerin Ha's Sophie Baek.

Describing the personalities of the Li sisters, Brownell explained, "Rosamund has become her mother (Araminta Gun, played by Katie Leung) mini-me , a marriage mart pro chess player, Posy is dreamy and often unserious, much to her mother's disapproval."

However, the lead of season four, Benedict (Luke Thompson), falls for third sister, Sophie, after she charms him at the Bridgerton masquerade ball disguised as a mysterious woman in silver.

The Bridgerton season four has no specific date yet and most likely to premiere sometime in 2026.