'Adolescence' actor Stephen Graham hopes the show raises 'important conversations'

Owen Cooper leads the psychological thriller along with Stephen Graham

Stephen Graham has just come up with an outstanding show shedding light on the importance of communication within a family.

Backed by Netflix, Adolescence follows the story of a 13-year-old boy named Jamie Miller, who is undergoing an investigation after being accused of killing a female classmate.

The limited series is based on four episodes and is currently breaking records on the streaming platform.

Graham, while talking about the show, shared that he feels proud to be a part of this project.

However, he also hopes and wishes that the plot of the drama becomes an eye opener for many and raises some important discussions.

“I just hope it can raise some extremely important conversations”, the Boiling Point actor said.

He emphasized while speaking with Rolling Stone UK, “It was just about looking at the influence that certain people can have upon our children without our knowledge, do you know what I mean?”

Stephen believes that boys are influenced in many ways. Even a concrete relationship between a father and son can be proved as bad influence.

“Boys are very influenced in many ways, and even if the relationship with your father isn’t a tactile one or you don’t see him regularly, if there’s a slight fraction in that relationship, then surely, you’re going to seek that somewhere else”, he added.

Psychological thriller stars Owen Cooper along with Erin Doherty, Ashley Walters and Faye Marsay.