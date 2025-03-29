Kate Middleton enquires after King Charles health amid fears

Kate Middleton, who's gradually returning to royal duties after completing her cancer treatment, has reportedly enquired after her father-in-law King Charles's health after his brief stay in hospital.

The Princess of Wales, who is preparing for her destined role as England’s Queen Consort, contacted the monarch who experienced side effects from Cancer treatment.

"The Prince and Princess of wales took no time to reach out the monarch as they had been immediately informed of the King's hospital stay," the source revealed.

"The future King and his wife are very much close to the monarch, and they have always admired and respected his courage and spirit," claimed the source.

Princess Anne, the late Queen's only daughter, also met the King after his health deteriorated.

However, Prince Harry was reportedly not informed by Buckingham Palace on King Charles's health.

The King, 76, was briefly admitted to hospital and was forced to cancel four public engagements in Birmingham after suffering "temporary side effects" that required a short period of medical observation from his planned cancer treatment, said Buckingham Palace in a statement released on Friday.

Recently, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital: "Princess Catherine is prepared for the current working shift. She knew exactly what her role would be when marrying into the royal family. She has all the fitting attributes, seamlessly transitioning into her role over many years.

"Her priority and thoughts are keeping her family well and safe, as well as forging ahead as the relatable and relevant future queen."

Kate Middleton, who completed her chemotherapy in September, is still focusing to remain caner-free.