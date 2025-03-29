Taylor Swift's rare request to Tyler Hilton unveils after 20 years

Taylor Swift straightforward request to Tyler Hilton unveils after 20 years

Taylor Swift candidly approached Tyler Hilton with a direct request during the success of her debut album, Taylor Swift.

Hilton, in a new interview, revealed how he starred in Swift’s Teardrops on My Guitar music video.

Previously in 2007, A Christmas Wish star gushed about the 14-time Grammy award singer’s song writing skills and how much he liked her song Tim McGraw, he told US Weekly.

"I didn’t know this, but she had watched all my videos on YouTube, like, all these little skits I did," he said recounting the events that led him to the music video.

"Her manager reached out and was like, 'Wait, this girl Taylor Swift is actually a huge Tyler fan. She’s freaking out that you mentioned her in this magazine.'"

"And I was like,’Oh, that’s so adorable,'" Hilton continued, explaining that Swift’s manager invited him to her show.

At the show, Hilton remembered getting "cornered" by Swift, saying, "[She was] a very forward 15-year-old."

"She literally corners me on stage and goes, 'I didn’t want to ask you backstage cause I was afraid you’d say no, but would you be in my next music video?'" recalling how he ended up in one of her earliest music videos.

However, Swift wasn’t done yet, she further requested Hilton to open for her in her upcoming shows.

"And she just kept getting bigger and bigger," Hilton gushed.

Since that time, Swift has released has 11 studio albums and put on several global tours including her recently completed, record-breaking The Eras Tour.