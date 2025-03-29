Prince Harry, Meghan release message as King Charles returns from hospital

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued an important message about parents just two days after King Charles was hospitalised due to a setback in his cancer treatment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who started their Archewell Foundation in 2020 after their exit from the royal family, focussed on “crucial issues” that are being faced by children and their families.

The statement came after Buckingham Palace said that after a scheduled cancer treatment on Thursday morning, the monarch had “experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.”

It is understood that Harry found out about his father’s health from the news like the rest of the public, unlike last year, when he was personally phoned by Charles about his cancer diagnosis.

On Friday, Charles was seen in public for the first time since his hospitalisation waving at well-wishers while leaving Clarence House in London.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan’s foundation had joined the Common Sense Summit on Kids and Families in San Francisco with fellow proponents of safety by design and responsible tech solutions.

“Leaders, advocates, researchers, and policymakers gathered to discuss crucial issues including youth mental health, social media, and the impacts of AI,” the message read.

“Attendees focused on a common goal of establishing an online world that prioritises the wellbeing of children and family – through cross-sector conversation and diverse coalition building.”

During the summit, Former Executive Vice President of the EU Commission, Margrethe Vestager said, “Everyone can do something to make sure that their community mitigates the risks and deals with the rest, but never accept that this is a decentralised issue that parents need to deal with themselves. This is a systemic issue. There is something in the structure that needs to change.”

Archewell’s statement continued, “We applaud the thought leaders who shared their bold vision for a safer, more responsible online world. Through collaboration, regulation, and design, the internet can be made a better place for our children to grow – but we must act now and we must act together.”