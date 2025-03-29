Zayn Malik suddenly cancels Mexico City concert

Zayn Malik cancels Mexican concert

Zayn Malik is sorry.

The music star had to make the tough call to cancel his concert in Mexico City just hours before he was set to perform, leaving fans disappointed but understanding.

The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram to break the news, sharing a heartfelt message explaining that he was simply too unwell to go on stage.

“I’m heartbroken to say that I won’t be able to perform tonight in Mexico City,” he wrote.

“I’ve been really sick since this morning and despite trying everything to push through, my body just isn’t allowing it. I’m so sorry to let you down.”

Zayn, who is currently on the Central American leg of his Stairway to the Sky tour in support of his fourth studio album Room Under the Stairs, assured fans that the decision wasn’t made lightly.

“The love and energy I always feel from my fans means the world to me, and it hurts deeply to miss this moment with you. Thank you for your understanding, and please know I'm sending all my love to each of you x.”

This tour marks his first solo run in a decade, after years of battling anxiety that kept him away from live performances.

Just days before the cancellation, Zayn made headlines for performing Night Changes—a One Direction hit—for the first time since leaving the band. The song holds a special place in his career, as it was the last track he ever released with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne.

While fans in Mexico City were undoubtedly disappointed, the overwhelming response to Zayn’s announcement was one of support and well-wishes, proving that even when he can’t make it to the stage, his fans are still in his corner.