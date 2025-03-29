Prince William issues 'inspiring' statement after King Charles' health scare

King Charles' engagements for the weekend have been postponed

Prince William proves he’s his father’s son as he remains focused on his royal duties amid King Charles’ health scare.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed the King was rushed to the hospital for observation due to side effects of his ongoing cancer treatment. Meanwhile, his oldest son, The Prince of Wales, travelled to Aberdeen to mark a milestone for his homelessness initiative, Homewards UK.

Following the visit, the future King shared an uplifting message on Instagram, praising the progress made.

"An inspiring day in Aberdeen yesterday seeing all the work being done by Homewards and their partners in the area to support those in the city with lived experience of homelessness," the post read.

William launched Homewards UK in 2023 through his Royal Foundation, aiming to tackle homelessness nationwide over the next five years. His latest visit highlighted progress in the initiative despite concerns surrounding his father’s health.

The Palace issued a statement on Friday, March 29, announcing that the King’s royal engagements for that afternoon were “postponed” as he “experienced temporary side effects” from his “ongoing medical treatment for cancer.”

As a “precautionary measure,” his engagements for Saturday afternoon will also be rescheduled.

After a “short period of observation in hospital,” King Charles returned to his Clarence House, where he reportedly carried on with his duties like reviewing state documents and making official calls.

Shortly afterwards, he was spotted leaving for his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire as he waved to well-wishers from inside a black Audi.

Palace insiders insist that the monarch's ability to carry out his royal duties remains "unaltered." For now, it appears he will spend the weekend at his Highgrove estate to rest and recover.