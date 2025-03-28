Justin Bieber fans make ‘weird’ accusations against Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber fans speculate about strange social media move by Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber has been gushing about his wife, Hailey Bieber, via social media, but fans speculate that there is more to the picture.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, March 27th, and shared Hailey’s pictures in two separate posts.

In one of the posts, the supermodel rocked a black outfit as she posed for pictures, and appeared to be driving in the other post.

While several fans praised the Rhode founder, many voiced a suspicion about the double posts.

One such social media user wrote, “i think she posted this for him,” and multiple users agreed.

“Hailey stop getting into Justin account please,” one added, and another echoed the sentiment, writing, “Hailey give him back his phone.”

“Wtf is going on. This song choice is wild,” a third chimed in, referring to the song Irreplaceable by Beyonce playing on the car radio, which touches upon the theme of infidelity.

“But the song literally means someone’s replaceable?” another added, while one said, “something is weird he’s posting a lot about her I mean ofc it’s his wife but more than usual ifykyk.”

This comes after recent rumours of marital woes between the Baby hitmaker and his wife. The mom of one reportedly has decided to take legal action against the internet trolls.