Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa’s mysterious death receives new update

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa’s tragic death revealed unusual circumstances

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, who passed away in shocking ways last month, have still not had a funeral.

In fact, it was reported that the dead bodies of the couple have still not been claimed.

A representative for the Office of the Medical Examiner in New Mexico informed TMZ on Thursday that the list which keeps a record of unclaimed decedents still has the names of Hackman and Arakawa.

The officials also explained that it is not unusual for people to claim the bodies of their loved ones several weeks after their deaths.

Although it hasn’t been reported why the couple’s bodies have not been claimed, their families might be completing arrangements for the final processions.

Hackman is survived by three children he shared with his late ex-wife, Faye Maltese, including son Christopher Hackman, 65, and daughters Leslie Hackman, 62, and Elizabeth Hackman, 58. Arakawa did not have any children.

The Hollywood legend’s daughter, Leslie, told Daily Mail she was “close” to her dad but she “hadn’t talked to them [Gene and Arakawa] for a couple months.”