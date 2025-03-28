Johnny Depp in hot waters as feud allegations with 80's star surface

Johnny Depp, the famed Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean, gets into another controversy after enduring long Depp vs Heard defamation trial in the public eye.

The Alice in Wonderland star apparently wronged an 80's icon.

Corey Feldman while talking on The Magnificent Others podcast Wednesday, March 26 revealed a memory from decades back that has still left him 'bitter'.

The Stand By Me actor alleged that the Rango actor had him replaced from Lasse Hallstrom's film What's Eating Glilbert Grape.

The 53-year-old told the host Billy Corgan that he had already been cast as intellectually disabled teenager, Arnold Grape in the 1993 film.

However, Amber Heard's ex 'whispered' something into the producers' ear and was eventually replaced by Leonardo Dicaprio.

The former child star alleged that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory alum was not 'fond' of him.

Feldman further mentioned that the 61-year-old thought of him as a 'junkie' and didn't want to work with him.

The Lost Boys actor emphasized that unlike what Depp thought of him, Feldman 'had just gotten sober'.