Royal family honours Duchess Sophie as she steps up for King Charles

Royal family honours Duchess Sophie as she takes on powerful role

Duchess Sophie stepped up for cancer-stricken King Charles as he performed a key royal engagement in Brussels.

Royal family honoured the Duchess of Edinburgh by releasing significant information regarding her powerful stance on children's safety.

The King's office shared delightful photos of Sophie addressing an "international audience of government representatives, as well as from the tech sector on the subject of child sexual exploitation and abuse."

With her moving speech, the mother-of-two "encouraged delegates at 'Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse: Global Action to Combat a Global Crime' to work towards finding solutions to ongoing threats posed by social media and generative AI, and to consult with young people who 'are keen to be the architects of their futures.'"

Moreover, King Charles' 'secret weapon' discussed the growing threats on social media in a roundtable discussion with global child rights NGOs and survivors.

The experts talked about "the importance of incorporating victim and survivor knowledge in tackling the crimes" in the online world.

Not only that, the panel urged people from all areas of society to understand their shared responsibility to "engage on the issue to find solutions."

Duchess Sophie said, "I implore you now, on behalf of the children of today and tomorrow, to redouble your efforts in prioritising their safety."

It is important to note that the Duchess of Edinburgh visited Brussels in her role as Patron of the NSPCC and Plan International UK.