Justin Bieber gives sneak peek of precious moment with son in new photos

Justin Bieber’s heartfelt father-son photos have fans talking

Justin Bieber left fans in awe with a sweet glimpse of his bond with his son Jack Blues Bieber.

On Thursday, March 27, the Baby singer excited his followers with an Instagram post featuring a heartwarming father-son moment.

The cover photo shows a close-up of baby Jack’s chubby, bare body with his father playfully blocking his face from view. Meanwhile, Jack’s tiny hand gently touches his dad’s ear in an adorable display of affection.

The carousel includes a blurry shot of clothes, a picture of Hailey Bieber chatting with what seems to be some staff members, a black and white image of Justin playing an instrument in the studio, and a selfie of him flashing a bright smile while wearing a pink hoodie and a blue beanie.

Among other images is a zoomed-out version of the same close-up father-son picture, showing the seven-month-old Jack, who justin welcomed with the Rhode Beauty founder and his wife of six years.

The sweet series of pictures injected fresh energy into Justin’s fandom, who had been concerned due to his disheleved appearances and cryptic social media posts.

The comments section was quickly filled with positive messages, with many fans gushing over the father-son duo.

"The baby kisses and those small hands [teary eyes emoji]," wrote one fan.

"Jack is blondie like his dads. How cute are you guys!" added, another.

Meanwhile, a third fan chimed in, saying, "He sure is the cutest baby in the world."

While Justin’s recent posts about feeling "drowning," struggling with "anger issues," and "hating himself" raised concerns, his representative assured fans he is doing fine.

However, this recent baby post reassured fans, showing that Justin is not only doing well but also enjoying a strong, loving bond with his son.