Joe Jonas surprises fans with early release date of solo album

Joe Jonas will release his album, 'Music for People Who Believe in Love' earlier than expected

Joe Jonas is bringing love to the airwaves sooner than expected.

The Jonas Brothers frontman announced on Instagram that his upcoming solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, will now drop on May 23 — five months ahead of its original October 18 release date.

Joe teased the news with a video showcasing the album’s vinyl edition, marking his first solo project in over a decade.

“This album is a celebration of gratitude, hope, and love,” Jonas shared when announcing the project in July last year. “These songs reflect on my life from a bird’s-eye view, acknowledging the many blessings around me.”

Despite his success with Jonas Brothers and DNCE, Jonas’ solo career has been sparse.

His only solo album, Fast Life, dropped in 2011 and featured the Chris Brown-penned single See No More, which peaked at No. 92 on the Billboard Hot 100.

While his younger brother Nick Jonas found steady success as a solo artist, Joe balanced group projects before the Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019.

Now, the Camp Rock star is stepping back into the spotlight alone. With a new sound and a fresh perspective, Music for People Who Believe in Love marks a major moment in his evolving career.