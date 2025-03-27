Jelly Roll fights tears while talking about daughter’s heartbreak

Jelly Roll moved to tears as he opened up about his daughter’s emotional struggle in the wake of her mother’s ongoing battle with addiction.

The Country singer, born Jason Bradley DeFord, is the father of a 16-year-old daughter, Bailee Ann, whose biological mother was reportedly arrested for drug possession in Tennessee earlier this month.

During his recent interview on The Pivot podcast, the Save My singer shared how his daughter has been affected by her mother’s troubles.

"I've seen the effect that it's had on her. I've got a 16, almost 17-year-old upstairs and I've seen the effect that it's had — it's truly affected her life," he said as his voice became heavy with emotions.

"This is a 16, 17-year-old that knows her mother is a drug addict, but like, her having to see the mugshot of her mother with just meth ate up on her face," he continued, revealing the heartbreaking reality his daughter faces.

The singer paused, holding his tears, as he spoke about the deep pain his daughter was experiencing.

In the emotional podcast segment, Jelly Roll disclosed his child’s mother’s long struggle with addiction has been a part of their lives since Bailee’s birth.

"The addict is not the victim in that situation. The family is," he made a powerful statement.