TCF teams up with Khan Academy to boost teacher training using AI

This undated image shows CEO of Khan Academy Pakistan, Zeeshan Hasan (second from left) and the CEO of The Citizens Foundation, Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad.

The Citizens Foundation (TCF) and Khan Academy Pakistan have launched a groundbreaking AI-powered initiative aimed at enhancing classroom learning in select TCF schools.

This pilot programme focuses on empowering educators by improving lesson delivery, nurturing critical thinking, and boosting student engagement in Grades 6-8.

Central to the collaboration is Khanmigo, an initiative interactive teaching assistant designed to support teachers in mathematics and science instruction.

Unlike traditional AI, Khanmigo acts as an interactive teaching assistant, helping educators enhance their knowledge, craft lesson hooks, develop quizzes, and foster deeper student engagement.

The pilot programme will equip teachers with AI-driven teacher tools, provide structured prompts to guide teachers to develop learning material relevant to their students, and offer bilingual support in English and Urdu.

Additionally, Khan Academy Pakistan will train school leaders on effective AI integration, offering guidance on best practices for using Khanmigo in classrooms.

This initiative will empower TCF teachers to refine their teaching methods, personalise learning experiences, and drive meaningful classroom discussions, making AI-driven learning more accessible, structured, and engaging for students.

"At TCF, we want to ensure that technology serves as a bridge to better learning opportunities rather than a barrier," shared Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad, the president and CEO of TCF.

"We are hopeful that Khanmigo will be useful in serving as a thinking partner for TCF teachers in the classroom and a transformative step towards making high-quality education accessible and engaging."

One of Khanmigo's most promising features is its bilingual support, allowing teachers to instruct in both English and Urdu. This ensures that educators from diverse backgrounds can fully engage with the content. As the programme progresses, regional language support will be explored, further broadening its accessibility.

"Khanmigo aims to give every child in Pakistan access to world-class education," said Zeeshan Hasan, CEO of Khan Academy Pakistan.

"By empowering teachers, we are ensuring that AI becomes a tool for empowerment rather than a shortcut. This partnership with TCF is a step forward towards transforming how education is delivered in classrooms."

"TCF strongly believes in the power of good teachers, and there is an undeniable social aspect of learning from a teacher. We are hopeful that KhanMigo will augment teacher skills to make classroom experience fun, engaging, and meaningful for the students," shared Shazia Kamal, executive vice president, Outcomes at TCF.

With Pakistan facing a critical education crisis and a shortage of trained teachers, AI-powered solutions like Khanmigo offer a scalable and cost-effective way to enhance teaching quality.

While this initiative is currently in its pilot phase, TCF and Khan Academy Pakistan envision expanding the programme to more schools.

As AI continues to reshape global education, this partnership reaffirms TCF's commitment to equipping teachers with the best tools to inspire and educate the next generation of Pakistan’s changemakers.

TCF is a non-profit organisation set up in 1995 by a group of citizens who wanted to bring about positive social change through education.

The 30-year-old organisation is among Pakistan’s leading organisations in the field of education, educating 301,000 students across 2,033 school units in the country.