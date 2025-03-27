Eliza Coupe, ‘The Residence’ actress, reacts to hate over appearance after show premiere

Eliza Coupe slams haters

Eliza Coupe is all confident in how she looks.

After facing online criticism over her red carpet look at the March 19 premiere of her new Netflix series, The Residence, the Scrubs alum took matters in her own hands—by sharing a series of fresh, unfiltered selfies.

"Pictures from my camera roll from the past three weeks," she captioned a March 22 Instagram reel featuring snaps and clips of herself looking confident and carefree.

The post was complete with hashtags like, “This is what I really look like,” “Haters can hate,” and “I choose love.”

Her fans were quick to shower her with support. "A) you’re beautiful B) more importantly you rock," one user commented, adding, "and MOST importantly as long as you’re healthy & happy no one’s opinion but yours matters." Another simply wrote, "You are gorgeous."

Just days earlier, Coupe, 43, had attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Residence, turning heads in a plunging gold dress, a black fur coat, and thigh-high boots. She paired the ensemble with a shaggy, shoulder-length blonde ‘do, bringing a bold and edgy energy to the event.

However, some online users took issue with her appearance, with one X (formerly Twitter) user writing, “Damn. This is just sad. Scrubs star Eliza Coupe, 43, looked unrecognizable in Hollywood on Wednesday night. This looks like more than just normal aging.”

They added, “I really hope she has family and friends who can check in on her because this is deeply concerning.”

But if Coupe’s response is any indication, she’s not losing sleep over the unsolicited commentary. Instead, she’s embracing who she is—on her own terms.