John Krasinski expresses excitement to appear in one-man play ‘Angry Alan’

John Krasinski has recently made major career move as he announces to make a comeback to Off-Broadway stage.

On March 26, the IF actor took to Instagram and posted a cover of new play, Angry Alan, which would premiere in New York City.

In the caption, John wrote, “I am THRILLED to be getting on stage this spring/summer in Angry Alan!”

“A phenomenal play written by the equally phenomenal Penelope Skinner and directed by the incomparable Sam Gold!” added the 45-year-old.

In a press statement via PEOPLE, the A Quiet Place actor said, “I couldn’t be more excited to be returning to Off Broadway, and to be surrounded by such a force of talent in Penny and Sam is quite literally a dream scenario.”

The play is a dark comedy which “explores one man’s journey down the digital rabbit hole, examining how far he's willing to go, and how much he's prepared to lose, for validation in a world where 'everybody’s changing the rules”.

It is pertinent to mention that the production will begin preview performance on May 23, before an official opening on June 11.

Sam, the director of the play, revealed in a statement, “I’ve been looking for years to lure John to the stage. What a dream it’s going to be with such a vital piece of writing from one of my favorite writers and collaborators. I can’t wait to get started!”

Meanwhile, John previously appeared Off-Broadway in the 2016 Public Theatre production of Sarah Burgess’ play Dry Powder. He starred in the production opposite three-time Emmy winner Claire Danes and six-time Emmy winner Hank Azaria.