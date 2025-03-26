'Adolescence' actor recalls shedding tears after Bruce Springsteen's special message

Stephen Graham to play key role in Springsteen's upcoming biopic film

Stephen Graham, who is currently receiving immense love and support from all across the world for Adolescence, has shared a heartwarming incident of his life.

The 51-year-old has shared that he once received a poignant text message from the 1970s popular singer, Bruce Springsteen.

For the unversed, Graham is all set to star in the upcoming biopic of Springsteen titled, Deliver Me from Nowhere. He will be playing the rockstar’s father Douglas in the film.

The Boiling Point actor reminisced getting the most gorgeous message from the guitarist.

"I’m racing to get to the airport, and I got this text, and it was so beautiful. It just said: ‘Better than any award that I could ever receive in my life”, added Stephan.

While speaking at the Soundtracking with Edith Bowman podcast, The Irishman star shared, "And his text just said: ‘Thank you so much. You know, my father passed away a while ago and I felt like I saw him today and thank you for giving me that memory'."

The actor and producer remembered that he cried over the message as it was the most beautiful thing for him.

"I was crying reading the text, do you know what I mean? Oh mate, it was beautiful”, he confessed.

Graham admitted that he could not ask for anything more. It was like moment of a lifetime for him.