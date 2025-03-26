Gwyneth Paltrow sets record straight on Meghan Markle 'feud' rumours

Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle are putting rumours of a rift between them to rest.

Paltrow addressed the rumours in an Instagram Stories Q&A session, saying, "I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever."

The Iron Man actress then turned to someone off-camera, who was revealed to be Meghan Markle herself, sitting at the same kitchen table and enjoying a slice of pie.

The Duchess of Sussex motioned that she was also clueless about the rumoured beef.

The sweet video comes after Paltrow's Vanity Fair cover story, where she discussed whether she sees Markle's new lifestyle brand As Ever as competition.

"I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes," Paltrow said. "I think there's always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try."

The actress also emphasized, "Another woman is never your competition." She clarified that she doesn't know Markle and Prince Harry personally, despite living near them.

"Maybe I'll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie," she joked.