Denise Richards reveals controlling thing Charlie Sheen did during marriage

Denise Richards exposes Charlie Sheen as 'jealous' husband

Charlie Sheen was one jealous husband to Denise Richards.

The actress talked about the fact that she believes exes can be friends—though, according to her, Charlie Sheen didn’t exactly share that philosophy.

During the March 25 episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, the actress reflected on her longtime friendship with former boyfriend Patrick Muldoon, revealing that her relationship with Sheen put a serious pause on their bond.

"Mine and Pat’s relationship romantically was years ago and it’s just a deep friendship," Denise shared. "I’m so grateful Aaron respects that because Charlie, he had a hard time with my relationship with Pat."

That difficulty, she admitted, led to them losing touch during her marriage to Sheen.

"I did not speak to Pat when I was married to Charlie," she said. "And it was hard because I didn’t want to lose him as a friend. But, towards the end of the marriage, I talked to him all the time about him."

Fast-forward to today, and Denise and Patrick are still close—so much so that he insisted she be the leading lady in his latest rock music video. While the two had no problem playing love interests on-screen, their daughter Sami Sheen had some thoughts about it.

"He’s very flirty with her, I’m not gonna lie," Sami, 21, noted. "I don’t want to get him in trouble, but I feel like he might still have feelings for my mom."

She also couldn’t help but wonder how Denise’s husband, Aaron Phyphers, felt about it all.

"How is he fine with it? They have like 30 years of history."

But Aaron? He’s totally unbothered. "Patrick and I, we have a very good relationship," he said with ease. "I don’t get jealous like that."

Denise backed him up, adding, "I don’t think you’ve ever felt like, ‘Oh, this is her ex-boyfriend.’ Like, I even forget I dated him."

Aaron, flashing a confident smile, had the perfect response, "I’m very confident in our relationship because I know what I can do."