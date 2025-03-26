Ben Affleck releases first statement about Jennifer Lopez after divorce

Ben Affleck, top actor known for his roles in Good Will Hunting, Argo and Batman, has recently opened up about his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

The former couple's split last year caught everyone off guard, leaving people wondering what exactly went wrong. However, the unexpected news left fans reeling, as the couple’s high-profile divorce dominated headlines all over the world.

Affleck shared with the April issue of GQ magazine: "There’s a tendency to look at break-ups and want to identify root causes or something. But honestly … the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting."

"There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue [about our divorce]. The truth is, when you talk to somebody, ‘Hey, what happened?’ Well, there is no, ‘This is what happened,'" he added.

Affleck recently appeared alongside Jennifer in 2024 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told. While talking about about their relationship, he openly admitted that his ex-wife has always been better at handling the spotlight than he ever was

He explained: "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers."

However, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have never publicly discussed the details of their divorce, but the actress opened up last year, admitting that the summer had been "so hard" for her.