King Charles' relationship with key figure saves Harry, Meghan's future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received good news from the UK amid the growing political tensions.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on the radar of President Donald Trump, especially after King Charles' son's drug consumption confession.

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that King Charles' good relationship with an influential political figure saved the Montecito couple's future in the United States.

In a conversation with GB, He said, "Donald Trump does not want a battle with a member of the Royal Family.

The royal expert added, "It would be appealed through the courts and it would have a huge amount of publicity."

Richard claimed that Trump "values his trips in 2018 and 2019. He values his links with the Royal Family."

"Harry is still fifth in line to the throne and is still a member of the Royal Family, that is why Trump does not want that [battle]," He further stated.

It is important to note that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and currently reside in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.