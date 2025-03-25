Meghan Markle finally releases first trailer for podcast: Listen

Meghan Markle finally releases first trailer of podcast: Watch

Meghan Markle treated fans to a snippet of her upcoming podcast with Lemonada Media as former Suits actress prepared for its official launch.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed in the podcast that she will chatting with “female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today.”

In the preview, Meghan explained how they would be revisiting the “the highs — and the lows – and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses”, adding that there will also be “some girl talk”.

At the end of the trailer, Meghan quipped, “This is not Shark Tank, think of this as ‘dolphin tank’. These are very friendly waters, it’s all going to be good,” referring to ABC’s hit business pitch show in the same playful way that she has in the past.

While the guests of the shows have not been officially revealed, two voices sounded very familiar to Hollywood A-listers.

The podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, which is slated for release on April 8th, will be Meghan’s second foray into podcasting.

Archetypes was cancelled after the first season, as the deal between the audio streaming platform and the Sussexes collapsed.