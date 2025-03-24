Justin Baldoni's 'changed' look sparks update on Blake Lively legal battle

Justin Baldoni sports new look amid Blake Lively legal drama

Justin Baldoni is enjoying his time in Hawaii, showing off his new look amid Blake Lively legal drama.

The 41-year-old American actor, who is currently on the outs with his It Ends With Us co-star Lively, was spotted with his new edgy haircut in Hawaii.

In the viral image, the Five Feet Apart director was seen in a casual attire, along with his two children, Maiya and Maxwell.

During an exclusive conversation with Gent’s Talk podcast in November 2024, the 41-year-old star called it a year with “a lot of emotional stress”.

He told the outlet at the time, “It was very hard on me and my family. I am somebody who is always trying to be radically sincere and authentic to myself, so that I can be of service in the best way possible and have the most impact.”

This comes after the Gossip Girl star initiated the legal battle, filing a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024.

In response, Baldoni launched a $400 million defamation lawsuit against the actress, as well as her publicist and husband, Ryan Reynolds.