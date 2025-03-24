Jamie Lee Curtis sings praises for Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Othello’

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently sung praises for Jake Gyllenhaal for his exceptional performance in Othello.

Taking to Instagram on March 24, the Freaky Friday star posted a photo of herself with Jake and wrote a heartfelt note, gushing over the actor for his new production.

“Getting to watch people that you meet when they're very young develop into artists is a particular thrill,” began the 66-year-old.

The Last Showgirl actress said, “I can't imagine what Jake and Maggie's parents feel like or for that matter what my parents must've felt like when I too began to dabble in the dark arts of films and television.”

Elaborating on how theatre is different from movies, Jamie stated, “Live theatre is an entirely other animal and my young friend Jake @jakegyllenhaal takes on Iago, a 400-year-old tormenting character like an emotional, human IED!”

“Treacherous and devilish and even funny at times. He is BREATHTAKING in this new production of OTHELLO!” concluded the Knives Out actress.

Interestingly, Jake called Jamie his “godmother” while speaking of his close relationship with the Hollywood legend in an old interview with E! News.

“She gives me strength and gives me love at times [that] I’ve definitely needed it, and I hope I can be the same for her,” said the Road House actor.

Meanwhile, Jake also expressed her wish to work alongside Jamie in a project, adding, “It would be an honour.”