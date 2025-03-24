Olivia Munn shares 6-months-old daughter Méi’s big life milestone

Olivia Munn shares baby daughter's standing video

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s baby daughter seems to have taken her first steps.

On Saturday, March 22, Munn, 44, shared an adorable Instagram video of their 6-month-old daughter showing off her latest skill, standing up all by herself.

The proud mom encouraged her little one, holding her by the arms before asking, “Wanna show 'em how you can stand up on your own?” Méi took the cue like a pro, shifting herself upright as Munn cheered her on.

Beaming with pride, the Newsroom star then asked, “What do you wanna do now?” before praising her little girl with a sweet, “Good job!”

Munn and Mulaney, 42, welcomed Méi via surrogate in September 2024. The couple, who also share 3-year-old son Malcolm, have been open about their surrogacy journey.

Just a week after Méi’s birth, Munn shared a heartfelt Instagram post expressing gratitude for their surrogate.

“I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate, we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true,” Munn wrote.

The actress also shared a touching message to her newborn, adding, “I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded.”

Munn and Mulaney tied the knot in July 2024, with Law & Order legend Sam Waterston officiating their ceremony.

Now, with their growing family, it seems like every day brings a new adventure—especially for little Méi, who’s already proving she’s ready to take on the world, one wobbly step at a time!