Olivia Rodrigo stuns onlookers while headlining Lollapalooza Chile

Olivia Rodrigo takes the stage for iconic performance at Lollapalooza

Olivia Rodrigo put on a memorable performance at Lollapalooza, Chile, as she headlined the festival.

The 22-year-old pop superstar donned a leather bodysuit for the occasion, which featured lace and cut-out details with some sequins all over.

The Drivers License hitmaker’s outfit on Friday, March 21st, was said to be one that will “go down in a history as one of the BEST outfits she’s ever worn,” according to fans.

After the Grammy winner rocked the stage with her hit tracks like Drivers License, Vampire and Déjà vu, Rodrigo surprised fans with a cover of 1995 classic No Doubt’s Don't Speak.

“This next one is one of my favorite songs that I didn’t write,” the Brutal songstress told the audience before the rendition, “I’m very jealous of the people who wrote it, because I think it’s amazing. If you know it, sing along.”

Rodrigo has previously performed a cover of No Doubt’s Just a Girl in 2022 during her tour for her debut album, Sour, before she joined the group at Coachella 2024.

Lollapalooza Chile will continue throughout the weekend, as a star-studded lineup performs, including Timberlake, Alanis Morissette and Shawn Mendes.

Rodrigo will be performing next at Lollapalooza Argentina on Sunday, before making her way to Lollapalooza Brasil and Festival Estereo Picnic later this month.