Dua Lipa excites fans with live 'Rush' performance alongside Troye Sivan

Dua Lipa sent her fans into a frenzy with a surprise live performance alongside Troye Sivan.

At her Melbourne concert during the Radical Optimism Tour, the Levitating singer went on with her trend of covering a "local artist," and this time, it was none other than the Australian singer, Sivan.

The Spud franchise star shared the stage with the One Kiss songstress in Rod Laver Arena on March 22 to treat fans to his hit single and Lipa’s "favourite" song, Rush.

While addressing her Melbourne crowd, the New Rule singer piqued the excitement with a hyped-up introduction for Sivan, 29, without naming him, making her fans more curious.

"And so tonight, I thought it would be a big mistake if I didn’t play one of my favourite, favourite artists who’s also a friend of mine," she continued. "This is a song I’ve been listening to for a really long time — I mean, 2023 until now — but this is a Saturday night banger, so I think it’s going to be a fun one."

Lipa, who is rumoured to be engaged with Masters of the Air actor Callum Turner, kicked off Rush performance, following which the hitmaker himself joined her during the performance.