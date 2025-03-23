Brad Pitt unconditionally supports Zahara Jolie despite estrangement

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Zahara, has reportedly severed ties with her father, Brad Pitt.

The 19-year-old's decision to distance herself from Pitt became apparent when she dropped his surname during her induction into the Mu Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in November 2023.

While introducing herself to her sorority sisters, Zahara clarified her name, saying, "My name is Zahara Marley Jolie." This public declaration made it clear that she no longer wishes to be associated with her father.

Despite this estrangement, sources close to the family reveal that Brad Pitt has not given up on his daughter.

An insider told In Touch, "Zahara has totally shut Brad out." However, the source emphasized that Pitt's love and support for his daughter remain unwavering, adding, "But that hasn’t stopped him loving her and wanting the very best for her."

The insider further praised Pitt's pride in Zahara, saying, "He’s still massively proud of the young woman she’s become." This sentiment suggests that despite their strained relationship, Pitt continues to hold his daughter in high esteem.

In contrast, Pitt's personal life appears to be flourishing. Another insider revealed that he is "100% committed" to his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

The source stated, "He doesn’t need a piece of paper to prove that."

Furthermore, it is reported that Pitt, who shares six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, has been considering expanding his family with de Ramon and is planning for baby number seven.